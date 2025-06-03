Goretti Winery is a family-owned and operated estate with a rich history that today spans four generations. Nestled in the heart of Umbria, Italy, just outside the historic city of Perugia, its vineyards thrive in a region renowned for producing rich, flavourful and full-bodied wines.

The Goretti family’s dedication to winemaking dates back centuries, and today, they continue to honour this antique tradition while embracing modern techniques to craft award-winning wines.

The estate is home to a remarkable 14th-century tower, known as Goretti’s Tower, which stands as both a symbol of the family’s legacy and is a unique attraction for visitors.

Recently, writer and Exante’s Patrick O Brien visited the winery while on a trip to Perugia to attend the International Journalism Festival. There he joined members from the US and European media to discuss some of the news industry’s most crucial issues in a time of upheaval.

During the trip, guests experienced some of the hospitality gems that Umbria has to offer.