Goretti Winery is a family-owned and operated estate with a rich history that today spans four generations. Nestled in the heart of Umbria, Italy, just outside the historic city of Perugia, its vineyards thrive in a region renowned for producing rich, flavourful and full-bodied wines.

The Goretti family’s dedication to winemaking dates back centuries, and today, they continue to honour this antique tradition while embracing modern techniques to craft award-winning wines.

The estate is home to a remarkable 14th-century tower, known as Goretti’s Tower, which stands as both a symbol of the family’s legacy and is a unique attraction for visitors.

Recently, writer and Exante’s Patrick O Brien visited the winery while on a trip to Perugia to attend the International Journalism Festival. There he joined members from the US and European media to discuss some of the news industry’s most crucial issues in a time of upheaval.

During the trip, guests experienced some of the hospitality gems that Umbria has to offer.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.