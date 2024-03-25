The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, with the United States, Israel's ally which has vetoed previous bids, abstaining.

The resolution, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a "lasting" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

The text that the council voted on was put forward by the non-permanent members of the Security Council, who worked with the United States over the weekend to avoid a veto.

Malta was among them and played an important role in bringing the new text forward.

More to follow.