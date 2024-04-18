The Security Council vote on the Palestinians' bid to become a full member state of the United Nations is expected to occur Thursday or Friday, diplomats said, as discussions continued.

Several diplomatic sources had told AFP earlier that the vote would take place on Thursday, but the situation has since changed with some member states asking for a Friday vote.

No firm decision had been taken as of late Wednesday, according to several diplomatic sources.

"It's still in the air," Slovenian Ambassador to the UN Samuel Zbogar told journalists.

"The vote is tomorrow at 3pm. I'm sure. If you don't believe me, you will see it tomorrow," said Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour.

Malta's diplomatic mission, which holds the presidency of the Security Council in April, has yet to confirm a schedule.

Whatever the date, the Palestinian initiative appears doomed to fail due to opposition from the United States.

RELATED STORIES UN Security Council adopts Malta-led resolution about Israel and Gaza

The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Any request to become a UN member state must first pass through the Security Council - where Israel's ally the United States wields a veto - and then be endorsed by the General Assembly.

In light of Israel's offensive in Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack, Palestinians revived a 2011 UN membership application last week, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal review process.