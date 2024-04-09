Grain, the distinguished family of culinary establishments located within the five-star Rosselli AX Privilege hotel in Valletta, has reaffirmed its status as a top-tier dining destination of Michelin standard yet again.

Under Grain, the flagship fine dining venue, has retained its prestigious Michelin star for a fifth consecutive year, while its companion al fresco eatery, Grain Street, has garnered the esteemed Bib Gourmand for the third consecutive year. These accolades, together with Under Grain’s prestigious Three Forks award from Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, continue to underscore Grain’s commitment to culinary mastery in Malta.

Speaking of the accomplishment, Claire Zammit Xuereb, director of hospitality at AX Hotels, said: “Maintaining a Michelin star for the fifth consecutive year is truly humbling. I extend my sincere thanks and admiration to our talented executive chef Victor Borg for his passion and culinary vision, and to every team member for their unwavering dedication to upholding such exacting standards. Together, we remain committed to ensuring that our diners experience the culinary excellence that Grain has become renowned for.”

Chef Borg spearheads unique dining concepts at each Grain outlet alongside a highly skilled kitchen brigade, who continue to push culinary boundaries and redefine the art of fine dining through creative dishes that emphasise seasonal ingredients and bold flavours.

Executive chef Victor Borg (centre) with team members at Under Grain.

In recent months, Borg has further showcased his passion and expertise for gastronomy on a national stage with his participation as a judge in Malta’s first edition of competitive cooking show Master Chef Malta.

On his latest Michelin success, Borg said: “Attaining a Michelin star is the stuff of every chef’s dreams, and I’m thrilled for our team to be acknowledged once more. We put our hearts and souls into our craft every day, and it’s truly an honour to see our dedication recognised and to be celebrated for offering something special in the culinary world.

“This distinction motivates us further to continue striving for perfection, delivering unforgettable dining experiences to every diner who walks through our restaurant doors.”

The Michelin Guide, revered globally as the pinnacle of culinary distinction, places importance on anonymity, fairness and expertise. A collective of seasoned inspectors visit establishments multiple times to assess the quality of products, mastery and harmony of flavours, cooking techniques, and the chef’s impact on the dining journey, among other criteria. Consistency between visits is also crucial in upholding Michelin standards.

To savour Grain’s Michelin-approved dining experiences, reserve a table at Under Grain by calling (+356) 2235 4168 or at Grain Street by contacting (+356) 2235 4167. One can also e-mail bespoke@grain.mt.