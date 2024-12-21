A proposed underground supermarket on a quiet street in Żurrieq has residents concerned about the amount of traffic that it is going to bring.

“This project will have a negative impact on our quality of life, due to the influx of traffic that it will generate,” a resident told Times of Malta.

The applicant, G. Camilleri, published plans for an underground supermarket with two floors with an overlying parking lot on Triq Ħal-Millieri and outside the development zone. The site is located right behind Camilleri’s fuel station, which is located on Triq Il-Belt Valletta, a main road.

The proposed development also includes the revamping of Camilleri’s fuel station, the implementation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the car park and a garden centre adjacent to the supermarket.

The land of the site is currently an unused field with a few unused buildings that will be demolished. What is currently a quiet residential street might change overnight with the introduction of this supermarket and car park.

It will have a detrimental impact on residents’ lives - Concerned resident

Currently, the plans have received over 100 representations, and some 80 people have signed a petition objecting to the proposed development, fearing it will have a detrimental impact on residents’ lives.

One resident living on Triq Ħal-Millieri and speaking on behalf of the residents in the area explained that the main issue is that the access and exit points of the car park are located on Triq Ħal-Milleri, which is a very quiet dead-end road. Instead, the residents are requesting alternative access and entrance points that would not disturb these residents.

They also said that the residents living there do not have any need for this development, given that there are enough supermarkets in the area. “It is going to cause noise problems for residents, even during evenings and weekends.”

They also said that the residents fear that if this project is given the go-ahead, it will create a precedent for other similar projects in Malta.

Worries over this development have led a number of residents from Triq Ħal-Millieri, together with Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq, to call a press conference for Saturday.