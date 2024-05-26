When buying certain types of products, consumers often encounter terms like ‘legal guarantee’ and ‘commercial guarantee’ but they do not always understand the meaning of these two guarantees. While both offer protection for consumers, in reality these two types of guarantees can differ quite significantly.

The legal guarantee, also known as a statutory or mandatory guarantee, is a protection granted to consumers by law. It is a set of legal rights automatically provided to consumers when a product is purchased from a trader. More specifically, the legal guarantee allows consumers to seek redress from sellers when a product develops a fault or does not conform to the sales contract. These legal rights always apply and do not distinguish between different types of products.

A commercial guarantee is an additional protection provided by the seller or manufacturer. Unlike the legal guarantee, commercial guarantees are optional and therefore given out voluntarily by traders.

An important difference between these two guarantees is their duration. The time frame of the legal guarantee is fixed at two years, whereas the length of a commercial guarantee can vary from seller to seller and may also depend on the brand or type of product offered for sale.

These two types of guarantees also vary in their terms and conditions of use. For instance, with regard to the remedies consumers can claim under a legal guarantee, consumers are initially entitled to a free repair or replacement of the faulty product.

If these remedies are not possible or would cause significant inconvenience, consumers can then request a partial or full refund.

While commercial guarantees may also include these remedies in their terms and conditions, how they are claimed may differ. For instance, some commercial guarantees only offer free repair without the option for replacement or refund.

In such cases, since commercial guarantees cannot diminish consumers’ legal rights, during the two-year legal guarantee, consumers can still opt for the legal remedies if they are more advantageous. Once the two-year legal protection expires, the terms and conditions of the commercial guarantee apply.

The legal guarantee also differs from the commercial guarantee in that it automatically applies as soon as the sale is concluded, with the only documentation required being the proof of purchase.

In contrast, commercial guarantees must be provided on a durable medium. This requirement is specified in the Consumer Affairs Act, which also outlines the information that must be included in the guarantee’s terms and conditions.

A commercial guarantee must, for instance, be written in English or Maltese, specify the name and address of the person or company responsible for the guarantee, clearly state the duration of the guarantee, detail the procedure for consumers to claim a remedy under the guarantee, and include a clear description of the goods to which the guarantee applies.

Commercial guarantees should also indicate whether the guarantee can be transferred to a new owner of the product.

A further distinction between these two guarantees is that while the legal guarantee provides consumers with a free remedy, consumers may sometimes have to incur costs in order to benefit from the remedies provided under a commercial guarantee. Such costs must be clearly stated in the guarantee’s terms and conditions. However, even when these additional costs are specified, consumers must not be charged any fees if the product’s defect is still covered by the two-year legal protection.

The terms and conditions of a commercial guarantee may also stipulate several responsibilities for consumers to observe, and failure to do so may result in losing the guarantee’s benefits. It is also consumers’ responsibility to ensure they do not lose the guarantee’s documents and proof of purchase, especially if these are a requirement to benefit from the guarantee.

Additionally, consumers must take care of the product as instructed by the seller or manufacturer and report any problems to the seller without unnecessary delays.

Even though commercial guarantees are given out voluntarily by traders, once provided, they become legally binding. Furthermore, consumer legislation states that a commercial guarantee is also binding on the trader when mentioned in a statement or advertisement, even if the commercial guarantee is not specifically mentioned in the contract of sale.

In situations where traders fail to honour their legal obligations or the commercial guarantee provided, consumers may register a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. This office can provide the necessary assistance and help consumers obtain the remedies they are legally entitled to.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt