Q: What exactly does land registration mean?

A: Land registration is the official recording of rights to land or property. It ensures that ownership details are clearly documented and legally certified. When land is registered, it becomes part of the public record, offering transparency, legal protection, and clarity to determine who owns what.

Q: What is the Land Registration Agency (LRA)?

A: The LRA is the official body responsible for the registration of land property titles in designated registration areas in the Maltese Islands. It ensures that property ownership is accurately recorded and legally recognised.

Q: What is the difference between the LRA and Public Registry?

A: The Land Registration Agency focuses on the property and its location in the territory together with the basis for ownership while the Public Registry registers the contracts and the rights and duties of the parties in them.

Q: What are the advantages of registering a property in the land register?

A: There is a range of benefits – clarification of ownership matters, information on the property, issues of good neighbourliness and safety. More broadly, it is advantageous to the community to know who owns or is responsible for property. This is the primary remit of the land register rather than that of the public registry.

Q: What are land titles?

A: A title is essentially a legal document that proves ownership of a specific piece of land or property. It may include important information such as boundaries, rights of way, and whether the property is subject to any other restrictions, rights and hypothecs. Titles are fundamental to safeguard ownership, support property transactions and facilitate property transfers.

Q: Why are plans so important in land registration?

A: Plans provide the visual representation of what is described in the contract and title. They ensure that the property boundaries and dimensions are clearly and accurately delineated. This helps to avoid disputes and simplifies any future sales, developments, or inheritance processes.

Q: When is property registration required?

A: If a property is located within a designated Land Registration Area or affects a registered property and is about to be transferred (or upon transaction) it must be registered with the LRA. This is typically done by a notary within 15 days of the property’s sale or transfer.

Q: To conclude, why is the Agency undergoing such a game-changing reform?

A: The reform is part of a broader effort to modernise land registration in Malta. We’re aiming for a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly process that ultimately gives more certainty and peace of mind to citizens. It’s about future-proofing the system and making it accessible and reliable for all.