Educators carry a significant responsibility: not only do they guide students in understanding new concepts but they also equip them with the essential skills needed for the 21st century. However, to do that well, they need to know not just what to teach, but how students learn.

It is a question that is as simple as it is profound: “If we don’t know how we learn, how can we possibly expect to know how to teach?”. The answer lies in understanding the learning process, an essential understanding for any educator aiming to make a real impact in the classroom.

If educators lack a foundational knowledge of how the brain learns, then educators plan and work without clear guidance.

Learning is not just memorising facts and figures; it is a complex process where the brain sorts, stores and makes sense of new information. Think of the brain as a workshop with various tools and materials. Each tool has a specific function and each material behaves differently. Knowing how to use these tools effectively is essential for any craftsperson, and it is no different for educators in their classrooms.

By exploring how these mental processes work, educators learn important details about how students interpret, understand and remember information

For educators, this means diving into the basics of neuroscience, which can sound intimidating but actually boils down to understanding a few key principles. Essentially, the brain follows specific rules in processing information. This includes essential components such as working memory, long-term memory, attention and executive functions. Researchers specialising in the brain have made significant discoveries about the functioning of these components.

Consider, for instance, the role of working memory – the mental workspace where information is temporarily held and manipulated. Educators who know the limitations of short-term memory can organise their lessons to avoid giving students too much information at once, helping prevent them from feeling overwhelmed.

Furthermore, an understanding of long-term memory – the large storage space where knowledge is kept and consolidated – helps educators adopt methods that make it easier for students to remember and find information. When educators use evidence-based practices in their teaching methodology, they can help students learn more deeply and gain knowledge and skills that last a lifetime.

Moreover, neuroscience sheds light on the interplay between cognition and emotion, emphasising the importance of creating a positive and supportive learning environment. Emotions play a pivotal role in learning, influencing attention, motivation, and memory encoding. Educators who create a classroom atmosphere characterised by trust, empathy and encouragement promote a positive mental state that supports learning.

In any classroom, students process information differently; while some quickly grasp new concepts, others may require repetition, and a few could benefit from an entirely different approach to learning. With knowledge about how the brain works, educators can better design their lessons to suit the different needs of all students.

Teaching is not just about imparting information to students – it is a journey that involves understanding how the brain learns. Educators who understand this notion act as mentors and facilitators, equipped with the tools to guide students to long-lasting understanding.

Educational systems worldwide are gradually recognising the significance of incorporating these neuroscientific insights into teacher training programmes or professional development sessions. In collaboration with the ministry for education, the Educational Neuroscience Hub has initiated this process in Malta, but there remains considerable progress to be made. The more educators understand how learning works, the better our education system will become.

In our efforts to improve education, let us remember the profound impact of educators on their students who understand the brain’s workings. They do not just provide information; they have the power to change lives by tailoring their teaching with how the brain naturally learns.

So, it is worth taking the time to learn about the science of teaching and learning. It is not just about being smarter or more educated; it is about tapping into the potential of every student. And isn’t that what teaching is all about?

The author is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education. erikagalea@educationalneurosciencehub.com.