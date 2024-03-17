Juventus continued their poor run of recent form in Serie A on Sunday with a largely uninteresting goalless draw with Genoa in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were league title contenders in January but one win in their last eight matches has left them 16 points behind runaway league leaders Inter in third.

Inter host Napoli in Sunday’s late match searching for one of the five wins they need to secure a 20th Scudetto.

Juve were frustrated by their stubborn opponents and were booed off by home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.

However the hosts could have claimed the win despite their underwhelming display as Dusan Vlahovic twice went close with second-half headers while substitutes Samuel Iling-Junior and Moise Kean both had efforts strike the woodwork.

