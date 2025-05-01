A 28-year-old woman from Ħamrun was handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years after she was found guilty of money laundering.

Yasmin Dimech was arraigned in court along with her boyfriend Justin Farrugia in May 2021, where they were both accused of money laundering. Farrugia was additionally accused of recidivism. At the time, the pair already had a child and they were expecting their second child.

The woman's arrest followed a financial investigation into her source of wealth, after she filed an application before the courts seeking the release of a Mercedes Benz registered in her name and which was impounded by the police in connection with an investigation into her boyfriend. Farrugia was being investigated for aggravated cocaine and cannabis possession.

Farrugia was arrested on July, 8, 2019, after he was caught with 23kg of cannabis in his vehicle, a Toyota Tercel. The police carried out a search in a garage in Ħamrun, which was under surveillance, and found a Mercedes Benz, inside which there were €40,000 in cash, 100g of cocaine and €2,000 in a pouch.

Farrugia was charged with aggravated drug possession among other charges. During the proceedings against the man, the police presented a total of €44,000 seized in cash, as well as the vehicles and drugs.

Both the Toyota Tercel and Mercedes Benz were registered on Dimech, who was unemployed and living on social benefits. The woman did not have the means to have such a sum of money in her possession, all indicating that the money was coming from criminal activities.

Dimech testified in the proceedings against her telling the court that she had been with Farrugia for ten years. The family lived in Ħamrun. Shortly before their first son was born, the man was found guilty of being in possession of heroin in 2017.

Throughout her adulthood, the woman was registered as having worked only between April and June 2014 as a cleaner at a supermarket. Her boyfriend was never registered with Jobsplus and they were never registered as self-employed for tax purposes.

Until 2021, the woman received over €44,000 in social benefits while the man received over €46,000 between 2012 and 2021. Dimech also benefitted from the Private Rent Housing Benefit Scheme.

The only deposits she received from her bank account were linked to those benefits. However, she received €1,998.40 on her Revolut account between June 2020 and April 2021 from different individuals, and paid out €2,076.60.

The couple had no immovable property to their name.

Dimech had a Toyota Corsa, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Starlet and a BMW registered in her name. The latter was bought in 2019 for €9,000 which were paid in cash. She later exchanged it for the Mercedes Benz at an autodealer and entered into a hire-purchase agreement, for the outstanding amount of €6,000 which were paid in monthly instalments. After the car was seized, the autodealer took possession of the car and gave her €3,000.

In her testimony, the woman declared she knew nothing about the Mercedes found in a garage on the same street where the couple lived in Ħamrun, except that it had been bought and registered in her name. She denied that the money found in the car belonged to her and said her boyfriend made use of the car.

The woman also denied buying the BMW, something contradicted by the seller. She also insisted that she did not pay for the vehicles and they belonged to her boyfriend, however, she made use of the Toyota Starlet.

The court noted that the woman was evasive in her testimony and contradicted herself, the seller of the BMW and the autodealer. The court observed that it could not take into consideration what the woman testified about her boyfriend since he is facing ongoing proceedings, but in any case, from her testimony she would emerge as an accomplice.

It went on to say that the total amount she got from social benefits was not enough to cover the price of the BMW and the money found inside the Mercedes, if one deducts the daily expenses.

The court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two.

It ordered that the €42,000 are forfeited in favour of the government, as well as additional €12,000 representing the value of the Mercedes. If it results that there is no money to cover the value of the vehicle, the court said she will be fined an equivalent amount.

Finally, it also ordered that the judgement is inserted into the records of the case against Farrugia.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the court.

AG lawyers Francesco Refalo and Daniel Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb represented the accused.