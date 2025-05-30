The number of people registering for work in April 2025 stood at 1,038 — a decrease of 164 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office on Friday.

Males accounted for 67.6 per cent (702) of those registered, while females made up the remaining 32.4 per cent (336). All age groups registered year-on-year decreases in unemployment levels, with the most significant drop recorded among those aged 45 and over. This group saw a reduction of 96 people — or 18.6 per cent.

There was also a notable decline in short-term unemployment. The number of people registering for work for less than 21 weeks fell by 160, while those unemployed for between 21 and 52 weeks dropped by seven. However, long-term unemployment (over one year) edged up slightly, increasing by three individuals.

The number of people with a disability seeking work also declined, falling by 28 to 217 when compared to April 2024. Of these, 74.7 per cent were male.

Clerical support roles emerged as the most sought-after jobs among the unemployed. Nearly a quarter (24.2 per cent) of unemployed men and more than two-fifths (42.6 per cent) of unemployed women listed clerical positions as their preferred occupation.

The data reflects sustained improvements in the labour market and comes amid broader economic indicators pointing to steady growth in 2025.