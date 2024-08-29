Unfinished Art Space is holding a symposium and round-table in September, with many European artists, curators and artist-led organisations travelling to Malta to present their artistic practices and research.

The symposium and exhibition, titled Figure It Out, highlights practices and phenomena of coping, making-do and circumventing exclusions that are developed by marginalised and vulnerable communities.

These communities are often forced to develop tools and strategies in order to simply exercise rights or to secure access to basic services; in short, the project is about the ingenuity of common people in surviving in a world that is often skewed against them.

The symposium will welcome a cohort of artists and academics who will present ideas around subjects as varied as olfactory experimentation, self-hosted servers, tech folklore, feminist labs and deliberately inefficient infrastructures.

The accompanying round-table ‒ convened by Valeria Graziano of Justus-Liebig University (Giessen) and Davor Misković, of Drugo More, Rijeka ‒ explores the diverse narratives and experiences of those engaged in various forms of cleaning labour.

Keit Bonnici will show his work Perch (2019), which was developed as a public intervention at Is-Suq tal-Belt.

The round-table invites curator Bettina Knaup, as well as Janna Graham and Louis Moreno, both of Goldsmiths University, among others, to present their ideas.

The parallel exhibition will explore similar themes of coping and making-do.

Keit Bonnici and Rakel Vella will join Azahara Cerezo (Girona), Kiosk (Belgrade), !Mediengruppe Bitnik (Berlin), RYBN.ORG (Paris), and ŠKART (Belgrade) to show new and existing work within the show.

The symposium will take place on September 19 and 20 at the Malta Society of Arts, while the exhibition will run from September 19 to October 5 at the society’s basement vaults.

For more information and to register for the symposium, click here.

Ghost Work, by !Mediengruppe Bitnik, collects mechanisms and resources devised to build resilience in remote work systems and on freelance work platforms.

Figure It Out is co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe programme. In Malta it is supported by the NGO Co-financing Scheme of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, under the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights, as well as the Conference Scheme of the Ministry for Finance and Employment.

The round-table is organised as part of the activities of the Working Group ‘Analysis, Theory & Politics Of Care’, part of the COST- funded project Toolkit of Care (TOC), CA21102. (www.cost.eu/actions/ CA21102/).