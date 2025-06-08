Unfinished Art Space is supporting artist Keit Bonnici who is representing Malta at the Mediterranea20 Young Artists Biennale in Nova Gorica, Slovenia. With a performance during the opening days, Bonnici’s work will be on show until June 30 at the X Centre in the centre of the city.

Bonnici’s participation consists of a site-specific performative work and installation in conversation with the local environment in the centre of the city. The performative element of the work, titled Absolute Resemblance Cannot Be Guaranteed was live-streamed through the square’s webcam, which has been installed as part of GO!2025.

The artist representing Malta in Slovenia.

The focus of the work lies within this webcam recording in relation to public domain, questioning what it means to broadcast cultural happenings and to allow people to be unwittingly observed.

The footage of the performance, along with the urban anti-surveillance suit created by the artist, is now on show within the biennale.

Mediterranea20 Young Artists Biennale is part of the official programme of GO!2025 – European Capital of Culture Nova Gorica – Gorizia. It is produced by Biennale des jeunes créateurs de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée with GO!2025 ECoC and Slovenian arts organisation Škuc Association. Selected via an open call and rigorous selection process by biennale curators Tia Čiček and Misal Adnan Yıldız, Bonnici’s participation is facilitated by Unfinished Art Space and funded by Arts Council Malta.