A man who was seriously injured on Thursday after he fell one-and-a-half storeys in St Julian's, has died.

The police announced his passing away on Friday, adding that he remained unidentified.

On Thursday the police said the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Triq Dragunara in St Julian's.

According to initial investigations, the man had been leaning against a fence when he toppled over and fell.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.