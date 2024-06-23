Tenant union Solidarjeta’ on Sunday said it will "cover legal costs" for Aleksander Vukoje, whose landlord threatened to kill him and has now shut off his water and electricity supply.

The union did not clarify what it meant with "legal costs" and would not say whether it is helping the tenant take the landlord to court, or whether the tenant will be facing charges in court himself.

It only confirmed with Times of Malta that it helped Vukoje open a criminal report.

Earlier this week, Vukoje told Times of Malta he was forced to call the police after his landlord last week entered his bedroom while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him.

Footage of the altercation between the landlord and Vukoje

Video footage of the incident shows the landlord telling Vukoje he was going to make him bankrupt and “slit your throat”.

For over a week, Vukoje has now been living without water and electricity after both supplies were disconnected by the landlord.

Aleksandar Vukoje said his sense of securirty has been "shattered" ever since his landlord threatened him. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

During a solidarity demonstration outside Vukoje’s apartment in Swieqion Sunday, Gabriel Apap - the union’s secretary-treasurer - said Solidarjeta will be paying for Vukoje’s legal fees and encouraged the public to contribute to its campaign fund.

“These financial contributions will not only help us ensure justice is served in Aleksandar’s case, but will serve as an investment in the betterment of workers’ and tenants’ rights in Malta,” he said.

He thanked those who showed up to show solidarity with Vukoje.

"Can you imagine feeling unsafe in your own home? Can you fathom that being woken up by death threats by someone you've never met is even a possibility," he asked.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Second tenant comes forward with evidence of abuse from landlord

"And would you even believe you’re not dreaming when the police officers you called take the side of the perpetrator?"

Vukoje told the demonstration his sense of security had been "shattered".

He said he went to the police hoping for protection and justice, but it was only after his third attempt, with the support of the union, that he was able to file a report.

"No one should have to endure violence and intimidation in their own home. no one should be left in the dark - literally and figuratively - without the support of their community," he said.

"The reluctance of the authorities to act - to even listen - is a stark reminder that there are still those in our society who are ignored, whose voices are silenced, and whose suffering is invisible. But today, we stand together to change that. We stand here to remind the world that every person deserves to live in safety, with dignity and respect."

Members of the union and the public joined the solidarity demonstration on Sunday. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

Johanna MacRae, a representative of the union's tenant section, remarked that this landlord has been getting away with illegal evictions and the interruption of water and electricity supplies.

"What is the point of Article 85 of the Criminal Code if landlords are allowed to continue taking the law into their own hands with complete impunity?" she said.

She said she was more disappointed with the police and the Housing Authority than she was with the landlord.

"We have a serial rogue landlord bullying his way through the system, making a mockery of the law, and a laughing stock of the police," she said.