The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) has lashed out at directives by the Union for Professional Educators, saying they effectively meant that children who do not have an LSE were being denied their right to an education.

Times of Malta on Monday reported concerns by the Ombudsman's Commissioner for Education that Year 11 students who are not sitting for exams and need a Learning Support Educator (LSE) have been told to stay at home for two months because of directives halting mid-year LSE transfers.

The CRPD said it fully supported the remarks by the commissioner. While union president Graham Sansone had stated that LSEs who were supporting Year 11 students had been directed to remain in their assigned schools in order to be able to support their students, such students were not currently going to school. "Therefore the LSEs assigned to them are remaining in the school without students to support."

The commission said that in previous years the LSEs of students taking MATSEC exams were temporarily redeployed to support students in lower years who were at home because there were no LSEs to support them. This temporary redeployment was provided for in the LSE's contract.

"The directive issued by the UPE is denying the children who do not have an LSE their right to an education and CRPD calls on the education authorities and the UPE to come together to agree on a way to release the LSEs of year 11 students so that they can support other disabled students who require their services," the commission said.