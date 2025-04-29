Trade unions are struggling to remain relevant in Malta’s private sector, according to an analysis by an academic from the University of Malta.

The research paper, entitled The state of industrial relations in Malta – a critical commentary, was written by Godfrey Baldacchino, chairperson of the Centre for Labour Studies.

Baldacchino notes that Malta’s labour force has doubled in just a single generation – from 130,000 in 1991 to 260,000 in 2020.

However, the number of trade union members still economically active increased by just 23,800, or 34% over the same period.

Most of these workers are employed in the public sector – including the civil service, state schools, state hospitals and almost all government agencies – which enjoys almost comprehensive national-level collective bargaining.

By contrast, the percentage of private sector employees covered by a collective agreement has fallen from 33% in 1995 to just 13% in 2022.

According to figures from the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, there were 130 collective agreements in Malta that year.

Even when taking into account both the private and public sectors, the percentage of workers covered by a collective agreement in 2022 – around 31% – is still one of the lowest in Europe.

A creeping culture of individualism

Baldacchino suggests the two most likely causes for this decline are the dramatic increase in the number of economic migrants and “a creeping culture of individualism”.

While migrant workers come from a diverse range of countries and economic backgrounds, the author says they all share a reticence to join trade unions.

“Perhaps out of a cocky disposition to negotiate their own working conditions; a general deference and submission to managerial authority; as well as a fear and hesitation to not join trade unions in order not to incur the wrath and displeasure of their boss,” Baldacchino writes, adding that many Asian workers come from more patriarchal and deferential cultures.

With the ideology of neoliberalism becoming more mainstream, the research speculates, more workers believe that they are solely responsible for securing their own conditions of work after discussing with their employers directly.

Baldacchino also notes that while the historical partisan rivalry between Malta’s two main unions – the General Workers Union and Unjoni Ħaddiema Magħqudin – likely led to an increase in membership for both in the past, political parties no longer urge workers to join trade unions.

The researcher suggests four ways by which the decline in union membership and collective bargaining could be halted and even reversed.

“The first policy measure is to encourage industry-wide, and therefore multi-employer, collective bargaining. The second is to consider compulsory trade union membership (with suitable opt-out provisions). The third is to extend the right to negotiate to multiple unions and/or to a trade union with a worker membership below the 50% threshold. The fourth is to transform Wage Regulation Orders into Sectoral Collective Agreements,” Baldacchino writes.