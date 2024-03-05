Women, non-binary, trans people, and allies will be gathering near the Tritons Fountain on Friday at 6pm to march through the streets of Valletta in observance of International Women’s Day.

The march is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, Young Progressive Beings, and MGRM, and is endorsed by several other organisations that support gender equality and women’s rights.

This year, the theme ‘United for Collective Liberation’ has been chosen to emphasise that the feminist struggle must be shared by all, and cannot be borne only by those who are struggling.

Rights cannot be taken for granted and can be stripped away at any moment, especially with the rise of the far-right across the world.

Women’s Day, the groups said, serves as a reminder of the battles feminists have fought to achieve the rights they now enjoy.

"It is not a celebration, but a manifestation of the political and cultural struggle that women go through daily. The organisations emphasise that coming together for this annual march is crucial to confront the empty promises women hear every day."

The groups noted that in the first fortnight of the year, a femicide was committed and November 2023 marked a year since Bernice Cilia’s tragic femicide.

But despite empty words and political promises, no reform has been seen. "All of Malta’s domestic violence cases are still being adjudicated by just two magistrates, leading to extensive backlogs," they said.

They also pointed out that even though an abortion reform was promised last summer, the government "turned its back on women in Malta.

"The situation today in Malta is that abortion is allowed only when a pregnant woman is at risk of dying and even then, it first requires the consensus of three different specialists.

"A woman who has an abortion in Malta could face up to three years in prison; just last year, a woman was prosecuted for having an abortion after being reported to the police by her abusive partner.

"How many more women need to be killed before meaningful action is finally taken? How many more women and girls must suffer at the hands of our unjust society," they asked

The groups said that for Women’s Day, what women want is not flowers but collective liberation for all women; the eradication of gender stereotypes and inequity; an end to gender-based violence in all its forms, the freedom to walk alone in the streets and to feel safe, both outside and inside their homes; and an end to the occupations ravaging different parts of the world.

The organisations urge women and all those who want to see an end to sexism to join them in the march and stand in solidarity with all those who cannot, and to march in defiance of the patriarchal powers perpetuated by society.