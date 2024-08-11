Universal Air launched bi-weekly flights between Malta and the newly opened Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport on July 25.

The new route to the former military-only airport ‒ now open for commercial flights for the first time ‒ is part of Universal Air’s extended summer schedule, aimed at connecting travellers with key Mediterranean destinations such as Ibiza, Palermo, Corfu, Nice and Pécs.

With flights to Salerno scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays, Universal Air said it wants to ensure flexibility and convenience for both leisure and business travellers, with one-way fares starting at just €69.

There is more to Salerno than access to the Amalfi Coast

Universal Air’s CEO, Simon Cook, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new route from Malta to Salerno, providing travellers with a seamless and affordable connection to one of Italy’s most picturesque destinations.

“There is more to Salerno than access to the Amalfi Coast, and we’re delighted to be one of the first airlines to offer direct access to this unique and relatively unexplored destination.”

“This route addition reflects our commitment to continuously expanding our route network to more vibrant and culturally rich destinations across the Mediterranean and North Africa.”

Universal Air has provided charter and cargo services for many years from its base at Malta International Airport. Leveraging the island’s strategic position in the Mediterranean, Universal Air’s headquarters in Malta provides an excellent base for connecting with a range of destinations.

For more information, visit www.flyuniversalair.com.