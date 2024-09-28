The Department of Health Systems Management and Leadership within the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta, and CareMalta Group (CareMalta and HILA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on enhancing safety protocols and practices within the facilities operated by CareMalta and HILA.

The signing ceremony, held at the University of Malta on September 9, marked a significant step forward in advancing the safety and well-being of residents under the CareMalta Group’s care.

Partnership aims to set a new benchmark

University of Malta rector Alfred J. Vella fully endorsed the partnership while recognising that in fulfilling its civic duties, the university is acting as an agent of positive change, bridging that gap between knowledge and what society needs. It also contributes to public discourse on the matter of ageing by encouraging critical thinking and approaching the matter from a well-informed perspective.

The chief executive of CareMalta Group, James Sciriha, explained how the collaboration between the University of Malta, CareMalta and HILA underlines a shared commitment to prioritising resident safety and quality care. By combining academic expertise with practical implementation, this partnership aims to set a new benchmark in resident safety standards within Malta’s care sector.

The MoU was signed by the University of Malta rector Vella; Stephen Lungaro Mifsud, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences; Sandra Buttigieg, head of the Health Systems Management and Leadership Department; CareMalta Group CEO Sciriha; Noel Borg, COO of CareMalta Group; and Janet Silvio, CEO of HILA.