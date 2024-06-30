Julian Bonello and Mirko Consiglio, researchers at the University of Malta, will be representing Malta at the upcoming 2024 Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting.

Bonello is currently conducting research at the interface between physics and biology, in particular on the use of microwaves for medical applications. Consiglio is finalising his PhD in physics, with a focus on variational quantum algorithms for many-body physics.

The week-long Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting, held since 1951, has expanded to include over 40 Nobel laureates and 600 young researchers from around the globe. The goal of these gatherings is to unite early-career researchers from diverse generations and cultural backgrounds, fostering exchanges with Nobel laureates and young researchers in their respective fields.

The meeting series operates on a five-year cycle, covering Nobel Prize research themes in physiology and medicine, physics, chemistry and economics, with an interdisciplinary focus in the fifth year. Besides the laureates, the meetings also feature contributions from global leaders ‒ such as Angela Merkel in 2014 and Bill Gates in 2011 ‒ who engage with the young research leaders.

Despite limited funding, Malta’s research profile has grown remarkably in recent years

Bonello said: “After completing my PhD a few years ago and participating in this event online, I am now eager to travel to Lindau and connect with leading researchers. This year, around 60 Nobel laureates from across the globe will be contributing to the discussions. I also look forward to meeting promising young scientists who will shape the future of science. I believe these opportunities will help our university strengthen its ties with top universities and research institutions worldwide.”

Consiglio added: “As I approach the culmination of my PhD journey, the opportunity to attend this year’s Nobel laureate meetings on physics is both timely and invaluable. This event promises to foster a rich exchange of scientific and cultural ideas, profoundly influencing not only the current generation of young scientists but also those to come. I eagerly anticipate engaging in discussions with my peers and paying close attention to the insights shared by the esteemed Nobel laureates.”

Despite limited funding, Malta’s research profile has grown remarkably in recent years. Numerous research projects and researchers are now based locally, leading to a surge in high-impact publications involving local scientists. This progress, driven by researchers from the University of Malta, has earned Malta a consistent place in this highly selective event, fostering broader international collaborations.

Notably, out of 600,000 applications, only 600 participants are chosen to attend the Lindau meeting. The event offers participants diverse perspectives on some of humanity’s most significant scientific discoveries and future challenges. Enhancing understanding of these topics can positively impact local research and enrich scientific education overall.