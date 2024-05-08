CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, CSOs, CPOs, CROs, CISOs, CTOs, CIOs, and CDOs across industries face a constant challenge: staying ahead of the curve. The AI Innovation Forum for Business Leaders is designed specifically for these C-suite executives, offering the knowledge and strategies needed to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within their organisations. It is their one-stop shop to gain the knowledge and strategies needed to harness the power of both traditional AI and the cutting-edge world of Generative AI.

Curt Gauci, Partner, Digital Solutions, KPMG in Malta

This immersive expo-style event goes beyond theory. It is an opportunity to gain actionable insights from industry leaders and AI experts. Their focus is on helping executives develop and implement AI solutions that will propel their companies forward and solidify their leadership positions.

Keith Cortis, AI Lead, Digital Solutions, KPMG in Malta

Participants at the forum can expect to gain insights from industry leaders, deep-dive into critical AI topics relevant to C-suite role, and engage with leading practitioners and AI experts through presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats designed to help develop a concrete AI implementation plan for organisations.

The event will also propose industry-specific sessions, real-world applications showcased by industry leaders as well as strategic networking opportunities.

