Get ready for an extraordinary beauty experience as niumee's highly anticipated Beauty Expo, The Niumee Open Day, returns on March 1 and 2. This two-day extravaganza, from 9am till 9pm on March 1, and from 8am till 6pm on March 2, promises unmissable opportunities for aesthetic enthusiasts.

Explore a world of skincare, aesthetics, and beauty trends with free consultations provided by niumee's expert doctors and service providers. Gain personalized guidance on skincare routines, cosmetic procedures, and more.

Delve into insightful discussions led by industry-leading specialists covering skincare, aesthetics, and beauty innovations. Discover valuable tips and tricks to elevate your beauty regimen.

Indulge in premium treatments with amazing discounts on all services, including exclusive mega deals on Botox and Fillers treatments. Participate in exciting giveaways for a chance to win prizes, including complimentary Botox and Lip filler treatments.

Test your luck with the wheel of fortune, offering fantastic gifts such as complimentary services and exclusive retail products. Enjoy free threading sessions throughout the day.

Immerse yourself in niumee's enchanting ambiance, complete with delectable nibbles and refreshing drinks. Connect with fellow beauty enthusiasts while exploring the latest offerings in aesthetics.

Featuring enriching experiences, unbeatable deals, and glamorous giveaways, The Niumee Open Day promises to be an unforgettable celebration of beauty and self-care. Secure your spot now for March 1 and 2. Head to www.niumee.com starting Friday, March 1, to purchase your deals, or download the niumee app to reserve your spot in any activities that pique your interest.