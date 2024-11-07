The environmental watchdog on Thursday said it was looking into reports of a strong unpleasant smell on an Attard street which had been traced to a private industrial facility.

Net News on Wednesday reported "an emergency situation" on Dun Mikiel Xerri Street after "a pungent smell was reported by various residents".

The news outlet published a video of emergency responders on site, saying the Police, Civil Protection Department and units from Mater Dei Hospital had been dispatched to the site.

On Thursday the Environment and Resources Authority said it was looking into the matter together with the Department of Civil Protection.

ERA officials who were on site reported that the odour was that of a substance, identified as urea, that came out of a private industrial facility when it rained.