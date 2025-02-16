The MCCAA has declared a children’s bicycle and two lighting chains as dangerous and has recalled them from the local market.

The bicycle – the Stoy 12-inch Navy Blue (art. no. 813403) from batch number IK10257436 – was recalled after testing revealed that its handlebar lacks sufficient mechanical strength.

This defect can lead to loss of control and potential injury due to falls. The product therefore does not comply with the General Product Safety Regulation.

The two lighting chains .

With regard to the two lighting chains – art no. 23101, EAN code 8016886231010, and model no. W-20-5, EAN code: 691510100207 – one lacks proper insulation, while the other has poor mechanical strength, making it easy for live parts to become exposed, potentially leading to electric shock. Furthermore, both products fail to meet essential safety requirements as they lack instructions and safety information. Thus, these chains do not comply with the Low Voltage Directive.

To protect consumers, the MCCAA has taken the appropriate procedures to ensure that these products are removed from the local market with immediate effect.

Consumers who bought any of the affected products should stop using them immediately and, where possible, return them to the retailer concerned. Consumers can return the bicycle to the retailer to have the handlebar replaced.

For the lighting chains, consumers can return them in exchange for a safe replacement of the same type and at least of the same value. If a replacement is not possible, consumers are entitled to a full refund.

The tests on these products, conducted at accredited laboratories, were part of an European Commission’s Coordinated Activities on the Safety of Products (CASP) project. Malta, through the MCCAA, has committed to testing campaigns for a wide range of products, including children’s bicycles and high chairs – some of which are subject to continued review – as well as baby soothers and soother holders, lighting chains, slime toys and electric heaters.

Consumers are encouraged to check the Safety Gate platform before buying products to ensure that the product concerned is not subject to a recall.

For any questions regarding the recalled products, e-mail the Market Surveillance Directorate on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.

For queries about remedies for recalled products, e-mail the Office for Consumer Affairs on consumer.rights@mccaa.org.mt.