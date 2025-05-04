I was recently hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital for a severe case of diverticulitis. It wasn’t a pleasant experience. But what stood out was not the illness but the quiet professionalism and everyday kindness shown by the people working there.

While the doctors treated me superbly, it was the nurses, healthcare assistants, cleaners who made all the difference.

The nurses were the constant presence in my room. They were the ones who took my blood, changed my IVs and checked my vitals with clockwork precision.

Their professionalism, care and steady rhythm in the midst of a busy ward were something to behold. They do their job in between howls of pain, screaming, rudeness and occasional abuse, day in day out.

One moment stands out vividly. A nurse came to check my blood pressure at 5am after a patient with dementia had spat yoghurt in his hair. With a smile, he calmly said: “He’s confused, poor man. He’s actually a very gentle person. It is my job.” That’s it. No frustration, no drama.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. The cleaning person, who quietly tidied my room, often had to rush off to clean blood somewhere else. The person serving my food, made sure I got the food I wanted, telling me “xejn qalbi, l-aqwa li kuntent” (nothing love, the important thing is you are happy) in Maltese with an Asian accent, as she rushed through corridors to find me what I could eat.

Many of the staff I met were foreign workers who have only been in Malta a couple of years; yet, they went out of their way to connect even with just a few words in Maltese. “Kif inti ħabib?” (How are you my friend?). A simple greeting, yet, it made all the difference to an elderly patient who felt alone or confused. In the hospital, multiculturalism isn’t a buzzword; it is lived, it is real and it works, because it must.

The hospital staff worked in perfect rhythm, transcending borders and backgrounds. Maltese, other Europeans, Asians and Africans, working together as one cohesive team, united by a shared commitment to patient care.

Their diverse backgrounds didn’t create division; rather, it enriched the collective effort – they created a culture of respect, inclusion and understanding. This collaboration was not just functional; it was a testament to the success of multiculturalism in action.

They’re total heroes. They have their own lives, their own problems and their own struggles outside of the hospital. They too have families (frequently thousands of miles away from Malta), illnesses and worries that don’t vanish when they put on their uniforms. Yet, they show up, day after day, putting their own lives on pause to care for people like me. The long shifts, often running from early morning until late evening or the whole night, don’t come without a price.

Those who literally hold our lives in their hands are often treated as secondary to those with far less substantial contributions to our society - Shaun Grech

What often goes unnoticed is the rudeness, indifference and verbal abuse that many hospital staff members endure. These are people who work long, gruelling shifts, doing some of the most essential and emotionally demanding work. Yet, all too often, they are treated with disregard, or worse, hostility. I witnessed this first-hand – nurses and healthcare assistants who faced rude comments or apathy from patients and visitors, and, yet, continued their work with calm professionalism.

A staff member came to serve me my tea one morning. He said to me: “You’re polite. Even yesterday, you asked me how I am.” The thought that asking a simple question – “How are you?” – or saying “thank you” makes one somehow decent, shocked me. I do not have enough ‘thank yous’ to utter!

In a world where so much emphasis is placed on superficial roles, it is mind-boggling that the people who do the most important work in our society – the ones who truly keep us alive and provide care – are the ones who often earn the least money and recognition.

Nurses, healthcare assistants and support staff are the backbone of our healthcare system; yet, they are often overlooked, underpaid and underappreciated.

The irony is impossible to ignore: those who literally hold our lives in their hands are often treated as secondary to those with far less substantial contributions to our society.

So, here’s a loud and heartfelt thank you to the nurses, the healthcare assistants, the cleaners and all the staff who care for us when we need it most. In my case, it is the staff in Surgical Ward 2 and in the Surgical Unit. You may not always get the praise you deserve. But you matter. Your work matters. And it will never be forgotten.

Shaun Grech is a Maltese sociologist and artist.