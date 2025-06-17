The criminal trial of the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia consisted of two murder trials by jury in one, and the murders were not related to each other.

Such trials were very rare in Malta in the past; in fact, since 1829, we only had another two. Other interesting features of the trial were multiple defendants in the dock and the duration of the trial.

Trial by jury in Malta was introduced with the issue of Proclamation VI, dated October 15, 1829. In capital cases, a special commission was appointed and three judges, with the aid of a jury, consisting of a foreman and six jurors, were to try the case.

After the promulgation of the Criminal Code, the number of jurors in a jury became nine and, for every verdict in favour of, or against, the accused, six votes were required. Those selected to serve as jurors had to be 21 years of age or older, hold Maltese citizenship, reside in Malta, have no criminal record and be of good moral character.

Women were included in the list of jurors in 1972, provided that they had filed a declaration in the criminal court expressing their willingness to serve as jurors. In 1994, all women became eligible to serve as jurors provided they had the above-mentioned qualifications.

Ironically, the first trial by jury, which was held on January 21, 1830, involved the defendants accused of wilful murder and consisted of two trials.

On January 1, 1829, Vincenzo Cucciardi, who lived in Vicolo della Torre in Cospicua, was found dead in front of his house in the early morning. The post-mortem findings revealed that Cucciardi had been stabbed with a knife.

Police inquiries disclosed that several valuables and money had been stolen from his house. Right from the start, the police were aware that his nephew, Toni Ellul, who lived with his uncle, was involved in the crime but Ellul was never traced as he managed to leave the island.

The lieutenant governor issued a notification offering the pardon and a reward of 100 scudi to any accomplice who had not actually committed the murder and who gave information leading to the arrest of the murderer.

After the notification, Ċikku Attard came forward with the details about the murder of Cucciardi. In his statement to the police, he said that, on the night of December 13, 1829, together with Wiġi Darmanin and Ċikku Farrugia, he had entered Cucciardi’s house where they had to meet Ellul. Attard admitted that he was involved in the theft and said that it was Darmanin who stabbed Cucciardi. Attard also gave the police a shirt stained with blood saying it belonged to Ellul. According to Attard, the shirt was given to him by Darmanin who had ordered him to throw it into the sea.

Besides this information, Attard gave the police the names of those involved in the unsolved murder of Francesca Bellia.

It became known that Farrugia had told Attard the details about Bellia’s murder on December 29, 1827, and implicated Wenzu Bonanno and his wife, together with Farrugia and Darmanin.

Farrugia, Bonanno and Darmanin were all found guilty and sentenced to death. They were executed in Floriana on February 3, 1830. Madalena Bonanno was found guilty as an accomplice and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The other trial about murders not related to each other was held on December 12, 1940.

At about 7.30am on July 15, 1940, Paul Mifsud, armed with a firearm, went to his mother-in-law, the widow Lippa Agius, who lived in Misraħ l-Isptar, Żebbuġ, Malta and a harsh quarrel ensued about an inheritance. Seemingly not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, Mifsud shot and killed 67-year-old Agius. Afterwards, he turned the gun on her daughter, Karmena, and killed her too.

When the police arrived near Agius’s house, Mifsud started shooting and injured a policeman. At the same time, Karmnu Agius, Karmena’s husband, was stabbed by Mifsud as the former was entering the house.

The tragedy continued when Lippu Agius, Karmena’s son, was informed about what was happening and, after some time at his mother’s home, he ran out − although it was not known where he was going; it was said that he was probably going to fetch a priest to give the last sacraments to his mother and sister. However, it was said that some people thought that it was him who was shooting inside his mother’s home and, when an armed policeman saw him running and told him to stop, Lippu began to gesture with his arms without uttering any words.

When the man continued running, the constable fired three shots and left him dead at the scene.

Mifsud’s trial began on December 12, 1940. In the same trial, constable Żaren Calleja was accused of the wilful homicide of Lippu Agius. Both defendants had Robert Magri as their defence. Mifsud was found guilty and sentenced to death and Calleja was not found guilty.

Addressing the jury, Mr Justice Edgar Ganado, among other things, said that the constable shot Lippu to defend himself and the public.

It was also said that, at that moment, the constable did not have time to think about where to aim his shots, mainly because he already knew that a sergeant and another constable had already fallen victim to this tragedy.

As regards murder trials with multiple defendants, the 1828 Ġużeppi Vella murder trial saw nine defendants.

The murder was committed during the night of October 27, 1828, when nine men entered Vella’s house in the Xiber il-Kief area of Rabat. After tying him up, the robbers tortured him, demanding that he tell them where his money was. They beat him and inflicted seven wounds on him; Vella eventually succumbed to these wounds.

On December 22, 1828, Xmun Grech, Indrì Farrugia, Ċikku Grech, Nazju Sant, Ġamri Busuttil, Ġanni Fenech, Salvu Grima and two others who were not found guilty were charged with the crime.

Joseph Grech and Farrugia were sentenced to death while the others were sentenced to life imprisonment with work in the Public Works Department. The execution of Grech and Farrugia took place in Floriana on January 3, 1829.

The longest trial in Malta was of the murder of Fr Alwiġ Decelis in Naxxar in February 1806. Eventually, Ġużeppi Camilleri, Salvu Grech, Giovanni Scerri and Ġamri Maġri were accused of theft and murder. Their trial (not a trial by jury) began in November 1806 and dragged on for about 12 months and there was a retrial. They were all found guilty and Scerri and Camilleri were sentenced to death, the others being given a life sentence.