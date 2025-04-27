It’s always sad when the world loses a good person, whether you believe in what they stood for or not. In the seemingly endless sea of bad news, caused mainly by the weak, petty and fragile-egoed, decent individuals give you something to aspire to and help you hope for better days.

When Pope Francis visited Malta in 2022, he spoke of the “unusual kindness” our ancestors had shown St Paul and stated he, too, was “experiencing that same warm hospitality, a treasure that the Maltese people have handed on from generation to generation”.

However, on the back of this lovely reminder of what we once represented, he also added his wish that our commitment to eliminating illegality and corruption be strong, spoke of rapacious greed and the issue of seeing migrants as a threat.

One of the most notable things he said was: “Other people are not a virus from which we need to be protected, but persons to be accepted.” How bitterly poignant and ironic this phrase is, given the article published a day before his death about abusive employers firing third-country nationals to get them deported.

Yes, you read that right. The same country that decided to import thousands of migrant workers in the last few years to do the jobs our population seems to feel no desire to perform is openly exploiting the people who came here to try to earn a living.

According to lawyer Neil Falzon, who was giving his testimony in front of parliament’s Social Affairs Committee, abusive employers are firing third-country national employees without letting them know, so that they end up being deported.

In later comments, Falzon even said that some employers would fire workers without informing them out of spite for complaining about work conditions or asking for a raise. It’s honestly beyond sneaky and despicable.

Does it scare no one that third-country nationals are entirely dependent on the goodwill of their employers, even when they do have a job? Is no one concerned about possible exploitation due to a total power imbalance?

We already know that many foreigners end up suffering in silence and refusing to go to the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations or any other authority out of fear of losing their jobs, and, yet, nothing is being done to protect these people. Which civilised country acts this way?

I read articles like this and can’t understand how we got here. This has all the trappings of what modern slavery looks like, and, yet, we are once again not rising to the occasion and refusing to adjust to the changing face of Malta.

If we are going to keep bringing people here, then it follows that we must make laws to protect their rights. If we supposedly believe that all life matters, we should care about the quality of life we impose on others. For long, we have wanted to have our cake and eat it too, and there’s simply no cake left.

I don’t know what happened to our “unusual kindness” but how sad it is that it’s become so, well, unusual.