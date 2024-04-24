Prepare to embark on the ultimate olfactory odyssey as we proudly introduce the exquisite world of ROJA Luxury Parfums and Eau de Parfums to Malta. Renowned for its unparalleled British craftsmanship and timeless elegance, ROJA now finds its home within the hallowed halls of SCENTONIQ, Malta's foremost destination for niche perfumery.

SCENTONIQ is nestled across three captivating locations in Malta – The Strand, The Point, and the newly opened Zachary Street in Valletta. We invite you to immerse yourself in a sensory tapestry where each fragrance is a masterpiece waiting to be discovered. With our tagline that beckons you to "Discover your scent," we promise an experience beyond the ordinary, inviting you to uncover the essence of your individuality through the art of scent.

ROJA's arrival at SCENTONIQ heralds a new era of luxury perfumery in Malta, where perfume connoisseurs and novices alike can indulge in the fragrances crafted with the utmost care and precision. From sumptuous ouds to delicate florals, ROJA's signature scents await to enchant and captivate your senses, elevating your perfume journey to unprecedented heights of refinement and sophistication.

SCENTONIQ Niche Perfumes at 35a Zachary Street, Valletta.

Since its launch at Harrods in 2011, ROJA fragrances have emerged as pioneers of haute perfumery, celebrated globally for their utilisation of the finest quality raw materials and unmatched longevity. Once you discover the perfect ROJA fragrance, something captivatingly addictive occurs. The combination of fragrance and packaging quality creates an experience that resonates deeply, evoking emotions, forging memories, and ultimately integrating seamlessly with who you are at the core.

ROJA’s ethos follows a balanced palette of perfumes, meaning there is something for every olfactive taste, and we believe that there is a ROJA creation for everyone. Their creations are for those searching for a scent that triggers an emotion in them – whilst delivering quality, luxury, and sophistication – a fragrance that will become a part of them forever.

The signature fragrance of the house is Elysium Pour Homme. This iconic scent has remained an international success since its launch in 2017. The Elysium experience is made up of fragrances inspired by paradise and strength of character. Recently ROJA launched Elysium Pour Femme, inspired by a confident woman who forges her own personal paradise, navigating it with empowerment and authority that inspires all around her.

Elysium Eau Intense at SCENTONIQ The Strand, Sliema.

The latest launch from the house, Isola Sol, is the ultimate transportive fragrance. It’ll carry you away to a blissful day on a golden beach, embracing the serenity of the sun, with sand between your toes. This launch follows the successful Isola Blu, a fragrance which captures a five-star holiday within a bottle.

The house of ROJA is celebrated for their Aoud collection. Aoud Parfum established the brand as the most successful launch in Harrods’ history and has been a part of the brand’s DNA ever since. ROJA also recently introduced 50ml versions of coveted Aoud fragrances, perhaps better suited for those delving into the world of niche perfume for the first time.

The brand's storytelling prowess shines through in the latest women's collection. Each fragrance represents a different personality, from the adventurous 'Reckless' to the captivating 'Enigma' and the charismatic 'Scandal'. This whole universe is colourful, bright, open-minded, and generous, particularly ‘Elixir’, the number 1 best-selling fragrance for women, based on the woman who has the power to light up a room simply with a smile. These fragrances evoke different facets of femininity and cater to every mood, feeling, and desire, offering a diverse range from sensual flowers to vibrant fruits.

Luxury fragrances, like great art, evoke emotions and demand surrender. Join us in celebrating the fusion of luxury and artistry at SCENTONIQ, where ROJA Perfumes and Eau De Parfums invite you to embark on a voyage of self-discovery through the power of scent.