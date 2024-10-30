As the CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS), I find it important to address a topic that resonates deeply within the fabric of our sporting culture: integrity.

Integrity can be defined as the ability to understand and differentiate between right and wrong, and having the willpower to choose what is right even when no one else is looking.

In recent years, the word “integrity” has taken on a heavyweight significance in the domain of sports, serving as both a guiding principle and a rallying cry for athletes, officials and fans alike.

The integrity of our sports is not merely a matter of ethics; it is the cornerstone upon which the very essence of sport rests.

In an age where the spotlight shines brighter than ever on our athletes and sporting events, the consequences of lacking integrity can be dire not only for the athlete or the team he is representing, but the entire nation.

Scandals involving doping, match-fixing and corruption have plagued various sports, leading to a loss of faith among fans and participants. The ripple effects of these issues extend beyond the immediate scandal; they tarnish the reputations of our athletes, undermine the hard work of countless individuals, and erode the very foundation of our sporting institutions.

The recent revelations in the world of sports journalism have highlighted the critical role that media plays in shaping public perception. I am of the firm belief that the media has a critical role in the enhancement of sports integrity. Indeed, integrity is key across the whole spectrum of the nation.

The media’s insights and reporting can either uplift the integrity of our sports or contribute to its decline. The responsibility that comes with this power is immense. It is essential that we work together to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring that, while all media is kept free from any undue pressures, the stories we tell are rooted in truth and fairness.

In response to the challenges we face, AIMS has taken significant steps to reinforce our commitment to integrity.

We have launched a comprehensive integrity framework that encompasses education, monitoring and eventually enforcement. This framework is designed to promote ethical behaviour among athletes, coaches, officials, and even parents, ensuring that integrity is not just an abstract concept but a lived reality in our sports.

Education is at the heart of our efforts. It is the hope that was left in Pandora’s Box after all chaos was unleashed. Education is the strongest weapon we have to uphold integrity.

We have implemented mandatory integrity-training programs for all athletes and officials, emphasising the importance of ethical conduct and the consequences of violations.

These programmes are not merely checkboxes; they are designed to instil a deep understanding of the values that underpin our sports.

We believe that by fostering a culture of integrity from the grassroots level, we can create a generation of athletes who prioritise honesty and fairness above all else, not just in their sport, but throughout their life.

Monitoring and enforcement are equally crucial. Establishing compliance criteria for all sport entities, and ensuring that each and every entity is duly registered, is a sine qua non to create a regulated environment fit for sport to flourish.

To help all sport entities to comply with regulations, we even launched a scheme, RegItAll, with which we engage professionals to outreach all sport entities who need help in getting in line with the law, without any added cost.

Schemes like this enhance the importance of collaboration with our national federations and clubs. By working closely with these organisations, we can create a unified front in the fight for integrity in sports. We have initiated regular meetings with federation leaders to discuss best practices, share insights and develop joint initiatives aimed at promoting ethical behaviour.

Together, we can create a robust network of support that empowers athletes and officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity. To achieve this, we have signed MoUs with respected foreign integrity authorities like Sport Integrity Australia and NADO Sverige.

As we strive for excellence in our sporting endeavours, we must also focus on branding our commitment to integrity. We are in the process of launching a national campaign that highlights our dedication to ethical sportsmanship. This campaign will feature prominent athletes and sports figures who embody the values of integrity, serving as role models for aspiring athletes across the nation. By showcasing their stories, we aim to inspire a new generation to embrace integrity as a fundamental aspect of their sporting journey.

In addition, AIMS will be the national coordinator of the National Platform against Match-Fixing, which is pivotal to enhance our international standing in our fight against corruption in sport.

To reach more and more individuals, media plays a pivotal role in this branding effort. As a leading news outlet and a beacon of trust, the Times of Malta can amplify our message and help us reach a wider audience.

We invite you and your media community to engage with us in this campaign, to share stories of integrity in sports, and to celebrate the athletes who exemplify these values. Together, we can create a narrative that not only addresses the challenges we face but also highlights the positive strides we are making towards a brighter future for our sports.

Integrity is not just a word; it is a commitment that we must all embrace. In the words of Nigerian poet and novelist Chinua Achebe, “One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised”.

As the CEO of our authority for national integrity in sport, I am proud of the steps we are taking to uphold the integrity of our sports. However, this is a collective effort that requires the support of journalists, federations, athletes, and fans alike.

Let us work together to ensure that integrity remains at the forefront of our sporting culture, for the sake of our athletes, our institutions and our nation. Together, we can build a legacy of integrity that will inspire generations to come.

Luciano Busuttil is the CEO of AIMS.