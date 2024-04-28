Effective digital transformation is increasingly emerging as a significant driver for the success and growth of business organisations. However, we are now also witnessing how the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) also stands to become pivotal at a citizenship level.

Today we know how generative AI has the potential to transform how public services are delivered by enhancing productivity and reducing time spent on bureaucracy. The other side of this coin is also showing us that the effectiveness of AI applications at government level depends heavily on the preparedness of the workforce.

As AI continues to reshape the landscape of governance, governments worldwide are tasked with harnessing its potential for the betterment of society. This is why upskilling in these emerging technologies is the cornerstone of the digital transformation of Malta’s public sector.

The key lies in fostering a workforce equipped with the necessary skills to leverage AI effectively. This is why governments must prioritize upskilling initiatives to ensure that public servants are proficient in navigating the complexities of emerging technologies. This can be done by investing in training programs and certification courses that empower public servants to adapt to the rapid AI-driven shift.

Our strategy has been one based on a long-term vision and for the past twenty years, we have been at the forefront in supporting Malta’s Government in its digital journey, facilitating the adoption of innovative solutions through robust partnerships and initiatives that remain aligned with Malta’s vision for digitalization.

From empowering educators and students with training programs to enhancing collaboration in classrooms through online platforms like Teams and Minecraft Education Edition, Microsoft’s contributions have been multifaceted. Furthermore, the migration of core applications to the cloud has not only improved efficiency but has also heightened transparency within the government.

The integration of AI in government holds immense potential to revolutionize service delivery and enhance citizen engagement. A tangible and notable example that supports this argument is our development of mAIgov, an AI-driven chatbot for the Greek government.

mAIgov is a solution that leverages our Azure OpenAI technology to streamline interactions between citizens and government to offer faster access to personalized information.

This AI solution not only exemplifies the transformative potential of AI in public service but it also underscores the immense value AI holds in enhancing service delivery and citizen engagement.

In the first two months of operation, mAIgov addressed over 400,000 qualified requests. More importantly, citizens have responded positively to this innovative platform because interactions not only were simplified but the time required to access personalized information has now been significantly reduced.

Besides tangible solutions, we also bring initiatives like Digital Citizenship Training and Microsoft Learn to equip individuals with essential digital skills, thereby fostering a more inclusive and technologically literate society.

Beyond the public sector, we continue to also extend our support to startups, through programs like Founders Hub, the education and healthcare sectors, and the crucial area of cybersecurity - efforts intended to keep catalysing innovation for further economic growth and the bolstering of Malta’s digital ecosystem.

Governments worldwide continue to integrate AI into their services and operational frameworks, revolutionising how governments engage with citizens with the help of AI-driven data insights that are also shaping AI policies and strategic directions.

By harnessing AI, governments can achieve smarter business outcomes and innovative solutions. GenAI for instance, holds promise in enhancing visibility into historical data for better decision-making in areas such as health, justice, citizen protection, work and employability.

Fundamentally, AI optimizes employee time by automating manual processes. However, the success of AI applications hinges upon the readiness of the workforce to embrace and leverage these technologies effectively. Upskilling initiatives, therefore, play a crucial role in ensuring that governments are equipped to harness the full potential of AI for the benefit of society.

As Malta and governments worldwide embark on their digital transformation journeys, prioritizing workforce upskilling emerges as a fundamental imperative in unlocking the true power of AI.

Success comes from individual empowerment. It is time to empower our next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. Malta’s public sector holds this opportunity too.