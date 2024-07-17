The health authorities have issued an urgent call for donations of O Positive and A Positive blood because reserves are running low.
Surgeries may have to be cancelled unless supplies are replenished.
The blood transfusion centre, opposite St Luke's Hospital, will be open till 6pm. Transport can be provided by phoning 80074313
Further information from www.blood.gov.mt Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bloodmalta
