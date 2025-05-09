Somers Farkas, Donald Trump's nominee for US ambassador to Malta, told a senate committee the country could become a destination for American LNG exports.

Farkas delivered her testimonial to the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee this week, promising to work towards the “promotion of regional peace, security, and stability”.

“Malta has the potential to become a destination for American LNG exports,” Farkas told the committee, adding that “American expertise can play a fundamental role in diversifying Malta’s energy sector”.

She said she intends to help address Malta’s “significant challenges” related to migration, human trafficking and drugs, saying that she will make fighting transnational crime a priority of her tenure.

The former model, philanthropist and advertising executive, is set to replace Constance J Milstein, who served in the role since 2022, should senators approve her nomination.

A previous Trump nominee, Christine Toretti, was never confirmed by Senate and never took up the post.

Democrats boycotted Thursday’s sitting, citing the committee’s failure to keep them informed of meeting times and agendas.

In her statement, Farkas outlined several priorities which will guide her work, foremost among them “to protect the safety and welfare of United States citizens living or travelling in Malta”.

Describing Malta as a “notale partner”, Farkas promised to promote prosperity, investment and trade between the two countries, outlining the energy sector as an area in which the two countries can collaborate further.