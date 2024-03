American cargo planes airdropped more than 36,000 meals to Gaza on Tuesday in a joint operation with Jordan, the US military said, part of international efforts to curb a growing humanitarian crisis.

"US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," the military command said in a statement.