US manufacturing PMI rose to 52.3 in May, up from 50.2 in April and exceeding the predicted 50.1. This indicates that the business activity in the US private sector continued to expand at an accelerating pace, as factory production moved back into expansion territory after two months of decline. However, the biggest positive contribution came from inventories, which set a new record since it was introduced in 2009.

Longer delivery times – typically associated with busier manufacturing supply chains − also helped push the PMI higher.

Conversely, the level of employment continued to weaken while the manufacturers’ selling prices posted the largest monthly increase since September 2022.

Meanwhile, the UK flash PMI reflects falling gross domestic product (GDP) in April. In the UK, the composite PMI rose to 49.4 in May from 48.5 in April, in line with investor expectations, marking the second consecutive contraction in private-sector activity, according to a flash estimate.

Job cuts remain aggressive as business optimism about the year ahead sank to a two-and-a-half-year low, one of the lowest levels yet recorded. In the meantime, firms noted a sharp increase in expenses due to higher labour costs, utility bills, shipping costs and technology services.

Ultimately, the combination of higher labour costs and poor consumer demand drove firms to reduce their employment levels, with factories noting the sharpest pace of job shedding in five years. Investors are raising red flags regarding the near-term economic outlook and increasing pressure on the Bank of England to reduce interest rates again at its May meeting.

Finally, April inflation data for the eurozone matches forecasts. Earlier in the week, the eurozone inflation rate was confirmed at 2.2% in April 2025, hovering just above the European Central Bank’s 2% target, according to data published by Eurostat.

The highest contribution came from services which continued to have the highest annual inflation rate at 4%, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, while energy prices fell by 3.6% year-on-year in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.6% in April, remaining stable from the previous month and matching forecasts.

