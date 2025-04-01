A Democratic US senator launched a fiery protest speech against President Donald Trump's "unconstitutional" actions late Monday, then kept going, and going, and 13 hours later, on Tuesday morning was still going.

Senator Cory Booker's display of endurance -- to hold the floor he must remain standing and cannot even go to the bathroom -- recalled the famous scene in Frank Capra's 1939 film classic "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

Although Booker's stunt was not actually blocking the majority Republican Party from doing anything in the Senate, as would be the case in a true filibuster, his defiance quickly became a rallying point for beleaguered Democrats.

"I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis," Booker said as he launched into his speech.

"These are not normal times in America," Booker said, his voice cracking. "And they should not be treated as such."

Booker, from New Jersey, seized command in the chamber at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) Monday and was still speaking Tuesday morning as Washington began its day.

Booker lashed out at Trump's radical cost-cutting policies which have seen his top advisor Elon Musk, the world's richest man, slash entire government programs without consent from Congress.

And the senator said Trump's aggressive seizing of ever-more executive power had put American democracy itself at risk.

"Unnecessary hardships are being borne by Americans of all backgrounds. And institutions which are special in America, which are precious and which are unique in our country, are being recklessly -- and I would say even unconstitutionally -- affected, attacked, even shattered," Booker said.

"In just 71 days the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy," he said.

Because Booker's obstruction of the Senate floor did not occur during voting on any bill it was not technically a filibuster.

But his marathon may yet disrupt the Senate when business gets underway on Tuesday.

"Next vote: TBA," or to be announced, the Senate Press Gallery posted on X early Tuesday.

In the lastest portion of his mega-speech, Booker was discussing fears that Trump will undermine or dismantle the Social Security Administration.

"I tell you I am going to fight for your Social Security, I'm going to fight to protect the agency, I'm going to fight against unnecessary cuts that hurt the service it gives," Booker said.

The longest Senate speech on record was delivered by South Carolina's Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas conducted a 21-hour talk-a-thon in September, 2013 as a protest against the health coverage law known as Obamacare.