A leading American travel journalist has described Malta as a “brave new world” for US tourists, whom he said used to believe the Knights of Malta were a “myth”.

CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg said that when growing up in the US, his knowledge of the country had been confined to knowing that American boat owners used to fly their vessel under the Maltese flag.

“Their yachts were registered here – sort of a flag of convenience. Every once in a while, there was a banking scandal and the name ‘Malta’ came up,” he said.

“But other than that, you heard the Knights of Malta, but everybody thought that was a myth that was never pursued; it was sort of ‘fairy tale time’.”

Greenberg was speaking to Times of Malta while filming at an għana – traditional folk singing – club in Żejtun for an upcoming new American TV show Hidden Malta, which is due to be aired later this year.

Describing the concept for the show as, “no gift shop, no tour bus, no brochure, no guidebook, no Trip Advisor stickers”, Greenberg said he wants to show his viewers “all the extraordinary experiences that nobody knows about”.

And the multiple Emmy award-winning journalist and TV host thinks this approach could appeal to US audiences.

A self-confessed “embarrassed American”, Greenberg stressed his compatriots, most of whom were the “most geographically ignorant people on the face of the planet”, did not even know where Malta was located.

“They can’t even find [US state] Massachusetts on the map. How are they going to find Malta? I can’t change that. That’s unfortunately, the deal,” he said.

“However, what I can change is the way they look at Malta as an experience, and that’s what everybody’s looking for now.”

Explaining that US tourists were seeking “experiential one-upmanship”, Greenberg said Malta had “a lot to offer”, suggesting the country’s low profile for Americans gave it an edge.

“The closest thing Americans have ever gotten to Malta are Humphrey Bogart fans for [1941 film] The Maltese Falcon, which has nothing to do with Malta,” he said.

“So for us this is a brave new world, which is why we love doing these shows, because we’re showing our audience for the very first time a place they really didn’t know,” said Greenberg.

“Once they experience it, they’re going to share stories with their friends. And it’s all about storytelling.”

‘Everything has a story’

Greenberg explained that while Malta might be new to many Americans, he has developed a long relationship with the country, visiting regularly over the past decades.

Describing a 1982 visit – when he arrived as a cruise ship passenger – as an “appetiser”, the TV host said Malta’s unique history kept him coming back for more.

“Everybody of significance found a way to stop in Malta, and they left their mark here. And so, you’re living history. Every time you come here, you’re hearing stories,” he said.

“Whether you’re at the old forts, St John’s Co-Cathedral, or on Gozo or Comino, everything has a story with war, remembrance, dynasty – and for somebody who’s fascinated with that stuff, this is a goldmine for me.”

He said that despite visiting regularly, he had still discovered new things about the country while shooting the upcoming CBS series. “And believe it or not, we tell the officials in Malta things that they didn’t know,” he added, without providing further details.

Greenberg admitted that while the emergence of high-rises and apartment blocks were “disenchanting”, he believes the history of the country has not changed, however.

“I think the Maltese have gone to a great extent to preserve that history and culture, because if you don’t do that, then you lose the character and the reason for going,” he said.

Greenberg may face some pushback from local activists, however, who have argued that recent UNESCO reports highlighting mass tourism and major development projects “undermine” Valletta’s heritage status.

Is the US journalist concerned too?

“I can understand the backlash about cruise ship passengers coming in, but here’s the thing: I came in as a cruise ship passenger... and now I came back,” he said.

Explaining that while visiting passengers might only spend a day in Malta, “jumping on a tour bus, buying one or two things, having a beer and racing back to the ship”, it was important to consider the long-term impacts.

“Those are the people you want to come back, so look at the cruise ships as your appetiser and then look at Malta itself as the main meal.”

Peter Greenberg wants to show American tourists the hidden side to Malta.

Tariffs and flights

Asked about tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump to boost American manufacturing, Greenberg said the higher import fees had “already affected the tourism industry”, and not just economically.

“In the last three months, the perception of America is that we’re unwelcoming,” he said, explaining that while visitors to the US had reduced by an average of around two-fifths, domestic economic impacts of the tariffs had put US tourists off travelling abroad.

“Because of the gyrations of the stock market in the US, Americans are saying in many cases, ‘you know what, I’m going to stay home and travel within the US’,” he said.

“There are a lot of empty seats coming to Europe and other parts of the world simply because of uncertainty and fear. That’s a lethal combination.”

Turning to flights between the US and Malta, a long-held goal of Maltese policymakers, Greenberg said direct flights between the two countries were “already in the works” for two American airlines – while not confirming which.

“The only thing that was delaying them was not the current state of affairs, it was Boeing; they couldn’t make the deliveries of the planes,” he said, adding issues with the US plane manufacturer had delayed the process by “about 18 months”.

“My prediction is – and I don’t stake my career on it – by the middle to the end of 2026, you’re going to have non-stop long-haul routes from the US to Malta.”

Does he have any final advice for fellow travellers?

“Never take a ‘no’ from somebody who’s not empowered to give you a ‘yes’ in the first place.”

Hidden Malta will premiere on US channel PBS-TV and streaming platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ in the autumn.