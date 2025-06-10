Weekly jobless claims in the US retained an increasing trajectory to reach 247,000 as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased to a seven-month high last week.

As expected, the softening labour market move is the result of the economic impact from the ongoing tariff saga. In addition, the overall filings for unemployment claims linger at historic lows. Nonetheless, Oliver Allen, a senior US economist, said that the uptick in initial jobless claims is “hard to dismiss” as this could point to a wider shift in the workforce prior to the May jobs report.

In addition, ECB cut rates again but hinted at a pause. The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday announced its eighth interest rate cut, with the deposit rate reaching 2% from 2.25%, marking the lowest level since early 2024. The ECB also lowered its inflation expectations on the back of a stronger euro and lower energy costs, and hinted a pause on monetary easing after inflation hovered around the 2% target. In line, traders scaled back their expectations for future rate cuts, with swaps markets now predicting only one more reduction in the latter half of the year. Earlier, the markets had suggested a slight possibility of two additional cuts.

Finally, China’s factory activity contracted for the first time in eight months in May, indicating US tariffs are now starting to directly impact the manufacturing superpower. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 48.3 in May from 50.4 in April, missing analysts’ expectations. This marks the lowest reading in 32 months, while the gauge for new orders also hit contraction, recording the lowest level since 2022.

Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight Group noted that “manufacturing supply and demand declined, dragged by overseas demand”. However, surveyed companies generally believed that the China-US trade conflict would ease in the near future.

