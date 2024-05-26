The European Union is often perceived as a complex, bureaucratic organisation that is confined to Brussels and detached from the realities of its citizens. However, the benefits and opportunities of EU membership are much closer to us than one might think.

Malta’s membership in the EU 20 years ago posed significant challenges but also brought about numerous opportunities and benefits that have ultimately led to a better quality of life for all. This transformation was largely driven by the significant amounts in EU funds that our Islands have received since 2004. Over the years, EU funds enabled us to achieve various objectives, both as a nation and as part of a Union where Member States progress together towards common goals. These funds have been instrumental in helping us meet targets in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, digitalisation, competitiveness, and the enhancement of standards in social and civil life in our country.

The impact of EU funds is evident wherever we look around us - from large scale infrastructural projects, the restoration of historical and cultural heritage, the health sector, the economy, to the environment, education, and civil society. Although we may not always be aware of it, these funds have a direct impact on our life.

For instance, in education, through EU funds, primary school students have received tablets to enhance their digital skills. Secondary school pupils can choose to pursue vocational subjects and harness practical skills in areas such as engineering and hairdressing, through the InvestLabs. In environmental protection, EU funds were instrumental in turning once abandoned landfills such as Wied Fulija into recreational areas for all to enjoy. In the voluntary sector, these funds have enabled Caritas Malta and Hospice Malta to improve and expand their services for vulnerable people within the community. These are just a few examples that clearly demonstrate how our lives have been positively changed through EU funds.

It is important to note that the way these funds are used locally is not solely determined by the Maltese Government. Rather this is heavily influenced by EU priorities set by the main EU institutions, namely the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the EU. While it may seem that these institutions are detached from our daily realities, they ultimately represent us in different ways.

As EU citizens, we play a role in shaping the priorities and decisions made within the EU.

This is why the upcoming European Election on June 8 is crucial. Once again, we have an opportunity as Maltese and EU citizens to vote for the Members of the European Parliament representing our interests in one of the main EU institutions.

As the only EU institution directly elected by the citizens, the European Parliament works on behalf of citizens to debate, draft, and enact laws for the EU, together with the Council of the EU. The latter is composed of Member States’ Ministers according to their portfolios. These laws address key issues in our lives, such as strengthening the economy, consumer rights, equality, the fight against poverty, climate change, and security.

In addition, the European Parliament performs several crucial functions such as overseeing the European Commission, approving the EU’s budget, scrutinising EU spending, and approving the European Commissioners and the President of the European Commission.

Our vote on June 8 is crucial. Our vote will not only determine which Members of the European Parliament will represent us but will also have an impact on the future of the EU and our daily lives. Ultimately, the decisions taken in the European Parliament in the next five years affect us all.

Therefore, on June 8 use your vote to decide the future you want. If you do not vote, others will decide for you.