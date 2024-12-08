One often hears complaints that Malta’s open spaces have become very scarce.

What if parents could send their child to a school that is amply surrounded by trees and gardens? A school where classes are often held outdoors? A school where respect for land and gardens and greenery are part of its ethos? St Edward’s College in Cottonera is such a school.

Benefits of outdoor learning

Outdoor learning is of great benefit, and not simply academically. Engaging early years pupils in outdoor learning offers numerous benefits that extend beyond traditional classroom education.

When young pupils are in a learning situation outside, their sensory engagement is heightened. The outdoors provides a rich sensory environment where children can see, hear, touch, and smell a variety of stimuli. This multi-sensory experience can enhance learning and retention for every level of ability.

The process of discovery.

The great outdoors also offers endless opportunities for exploration and discovery, fostering curiosity and investigative skills. Based on these stimuli, the school uses an approach called ‘Think, Understand, Learn’.

Another important aspect to outdoor learning is physical activity. Away from the confines of the table and chair or desk, activities like running, climbing and balancing help develop gross motor skills as well as provide an outlet for excessive energy. In an age when children’s play is becoming increasingly dominated by touch screens, outdoor activities promote physical fitness, helping to combat issues such as childhood obesity.

Natural settings inspire creative play and imaginative thinking

Also, feeling this connection to nature increases environmental awareness. Early exposure to nature fosters a sense of environmental stewardship and a connection to the natural world. It also engenders a healthy respect for living things. Learning about plants, animals and ecosystems encourages respect for living things, and an understanding of interdependence.

It is a well-researched and documented fact that outdoor pursuits foster emotional well-being. Nature has a calming effect, reducing stress and anxiety levels in children. Being outside can also improve our mood and increase overall happiness. This is particularly important since children can sometimes pass through traumatic periods very silently and adults may not always register that the child is stressed about something. Being outside, albeit in a learning situation, helps the child to dissipate negative feelings.

The cognitive benefits of learning outside are also many. Outdoor environments often present unique challenges that encourage problem-solving and critical thinking. The latter is indeed a strong point for the college, which prides itself on this as point of principle. Old Edwardians have all been inculcated in the skill of critical thinking, which is a key cognitive benefit. Natural settings inspire creative play and imaginative thinking.

Road safety starts at an early age.

As families grow smaller and digital interaction increases, social skills become more and more important. Learning that takes place outdoors often requires children to work together, promoting social skills and teamwork as well as increased communication skills. Interacting in a less-structured environment enhances communication and social interaction.

Enhanced learning opportunities outdoors provide hands-on learning opportunities that are often more engaging and memorable than indoor activities. The ‘real-world context’ is easier to grasp in an outdoor setting, making abstract concepts more concrete and understandable.

A lesson is just as interesting outdoors.

Strategies for effective outdoor learning

St Edward’s College has tried and tested strategies for outdoor learning. While a casual visitor may look on to what may appear as ‘play’, the children are, in effect, being marshalled to a smooth acquisition of knowledge through the use of:

1. Structured and unstructured play: The school balances structured educational activities with time for free play to encourage creativity and self-directed learning.

2. Integration with curriculum: The school links outdoor activities to the curriculum to reinforce and expand upon what is being taught in the classroom.

3. Variety of activities: The school incorporates a variety of activities such as nature walks, gardening, outdoor art projects, and science experiments.

4. Safety and preparation: The school ensures outdoor learning spaces are safe and that children are appropriately dressed for the weather.

Marmalade and olive oil – both St Edward’s DOC.

St Edward’s College strongly believes that outdoor learning provides a holistic approach to education, addressing physical, emotional, social and cognitive development. By incorporating outdoor learning into early-years education, teachers can create a dynamic and enriching educational experience that resonates with young learners.

Sylvana Debono is communications and marketing executive at St Edward’s College. For more information, e-mail communications@stedwards.edu.mt.