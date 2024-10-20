Annalise Spiteri recently surveyed 48 coastal sites in Malta, Gozo and Comino to categorise areas based on their level of disturbance. She collected data on plant species, environmental factors such as wind exposure and water availability, and level of human disturbance.

Using statistical methods, her analysis revealed that the distribution of plant species at these sites was primarily influenced by their ability to withstand harsh conditions, such as saline spray and high altitudes, rather than human interference.

Some plant species, including Rumex sp., Malva arborea and Atriplex halimus, were identified as potential indicators of disturbance because they are well-adapted to disturbed soils, even though the link with human disturbance was not statistically significant. Conversely, other species, such as Matthiola incana melitensis and Silene vulgaris, were linked with lower levels of human disturbance, suggesting they could indicate less disturbed areas.

Spiteri said her research could assist in monitoring plant populations and to develop management and conservation strategies for coastal zones in Malta. Additionally, it could help identify degraded sites suitable for land reclamation –a long-discussed issue in Malta – by pinpointing areas with little vegetation cover due to human activities. Restoring these areas could involve planting native species to improve the environment.

The research was carried out in fulfilment of a Master of Science degree at the University of Malta and was funded by the Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme.