A fun fact I learned in one of my undergraduate lectures was about how, due to radiation, some people would experience hearing voices in their heads a few years ago.

Metal fillings in their teeth pick up radio waves blasting from radio broadcasting towers and act as an antenna. This was the first real-life instance I had heard of, which involved one part of the body being affected by radiation coming from outside the body.

Today, my work revolves around the same concept, but instead of radio waves, I’m using microwave radiation, and instead of a metal antenna, I interact with tumours. This is a crucial step towards curing and extending the lifespan of cancer patients.

Microwave hyperthermia (a treatment involving temperatures higher than normal) can increase the temperature of tumour cells through microwave radiation. Several small antennas produce rays of microwave radiation emitted from outside the body, which meet at a single point inside the body. This point is heated due to constructive interference, resulting from the increased activity of atoms within the cells.

The only side effects reported when this treatment was performed correctly were skin irritation and discomfort during the procedure

The elevated temperature initiates a series of processes that are responsible for the treatment process. The proteins of the cells lose their shape(denatured), which disrupts normal cellular function. The growth of the tumour is slowed and blood flow is increased, so that any treatment carried out on the cells through the blood is more effective.

All this takes place without any severe side effects. In fact, the only side effects reported when this treatment was performed correctly were skin irritation and discomfort during the procedure.

Since microwave hyperthermia complements other treatment methods, it is commonly used in conjunction with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, heating the cells precisely before these traditional treatment methods to maximise the effectiveness of the hyperthermia. It usually takes between 30 minutes and an hour to administer the treatment, with the patient lying still to prevent the heating from reaching the healthy cells.

Nowadays, several hospitals are testing this treatment method by incorporating it into their patient treatment plans and the results from the clinical studies are promising so far. As I develop a new system that rivals modern hyperthermia systems in accuracy and efficiency, I aim to contribute to improved experiences for those who need it.

Therese Quattromani is an electronics engineer doing her master’s at the University of Malta.

Photo of the week

Photo: Iman Farhat

Using multiple antennas in a microwave phase array: The image shows the set-up of microwave hyperthermia for breast cancer. Think of a microwave phased array like a team of flashlights working together. Instead of shining in random directions, they sync up to combine their light into one bright beam that can be aimed instantly – no physical movement needed.

Up close, this allows the system to create precise ‘hot spots’ of energy, much like a magnifying glass focuses sunlight. By carefully timing when each tiny antenna sends its signal, the waves add up in just the right spot while cancelling out elsewhere. This is how wireless chargers ‘find’ your phone, how medical devices heat tissue safely and how some security systems scan objects without contact.

The entire trick lies in the perfect coordination of numerous small energy pulses, working together like a well-rehearsed orchestra to direct invisible waves precisely where they are needed.

Sound Bites

• A Taiwan manufacturer just unveiled the world’s first 2-nanometre microchip – boosting speed by 10-15% or slashing power use by 30%. With 15% more transistors, it promises smarter AI, longer battery life and greener data centres. But extreme manufacturing costs and overheating risks remain. As the “silicon shield” of Taiwan, its global roll-out faces geopolitical hurdles. The future of tech just got smaller and sharper.

• New research reveals marine radar can detect small vessel speeds with 95% accuracy – offering a powerful tool to enforce speed limits in whale habitats. With more boats accidentally hitting whales, new technology is helping protect endangered animals like the North Atlantic right whale – with fewer than 370 left. A scalable solution for coasts worldwide, proving conservation and innovation can sail together.

For more soundbites, click on: https://www.facebook.com/RadioMochaMalta.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Microwave ovens operate at a frequency of 2.45 gigahertz to quickly heat food.

• Microwaves pass through glass, paper, plastic and similar materials.

• A magnetron inside the oven produces microwaves which are

reflected off the interior of the oven, causing the water molecules to vibrate.

• The interior of the microwave is lined with a shielding material that does not absorb microwave radiation.

• The microwave auditory effect, also called the microwave hearing effect or Frey effect, refers to the phenomenon where humans perceive sounds caused by pulsed or modulated radio frequency waves.

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.