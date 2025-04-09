Malta’s trade with the US dipped dramatically in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, newly published national statistics show.

However, it is unlikely this is linked to concerns over a series of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which came into effect on Wednesday. They include a 20% tariff on imports from the EU, including Malta.

NSO figures published on Wednesday show that Malta exported just €23m worth of goods to the US in January and February 2025.

In the same two months last year, Malta exported almost seven times as much to the US, at just over €151m.

Imports dipped too, dropping from €40.4m last year to €16.5m this year.

But last year’s exceptionally high export figures appear to be a blip, as previous years show similar rates to those of 2025.

In early 2024 there was a one-off export to the US related to shipping or aircraft, the statistics show.

Throughout all last year, Malta exported €272.5m and imported €342m worth of goods to and from the US, both significantly higher than in 2023.

Much of Malta’s exports to the US are thought to be linked to Malta’s growing pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, two of the sectors that the government placed at the forefront of its plans in its Vision 2050 document unveiled on Tuesday.

€486m trade deficit in 2025

More broadly, Malta registered a trade deficit of €486m in the first two months of the year, slightly below the €502m registered at this point last year.

Unsurprisingly, Italy remains Malta’s strongest trading partner, with Malta importing over €237m worth of goods from its Mediterranean neighbour throughout January and February, far more than any other country.

And Malta continued to register a strong export link to Germany, sending €108m worth of goods to the Germans in 2025 so far.

A significant portion of Malta’s imports are energy-related, with almost a quarter of all imports listed as “mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials,” a category which includes gas and petroleum.

Malta also relies heavily on imports when it comes to machinery and transport (€298m) chemicals (€193m) and food (€116m).