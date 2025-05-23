Vacant government agricultural land will be rented out to existing and prospective farmers under a new agreement.

The agreement will see agricultural land owned by the government transferred from the Lands Authority to Agricultural Resources Malta for allocation to farmers, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The land will be rented out according to 2023 guidelines for the valuation of agricultural land based on the yield of the land.

The agreement was signed during the Public Service Expo event at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo described the agreement as "concrete action to bring agricultural lands back to life, so that those who have the ability and the will can work the land for the benefit of all”.

He called lands set to be transferred by the agreement a “lost opportunity for the agricultural sector”.

Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the measure would see the Lands Authority “maximise the agricultural resources at its disposal”.