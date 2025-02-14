If you are still expecting jewellery, chocolates, a soft toy, or even a card from your loved one this Valentine’s Day, think again. You may still receive these, but not necessarily from your better half, or on February 14.

Retailers selling the traditional gifts associated with the festival of love have expressed an element of surprise at who is buying these presents for whom, noting that some new trends could be gushing in.

You may well get a Valentine’s gift from your sister or buy one for your teachers; receive a heart-shaped treat from your employer – or even give one to yourself. Whatever the case, it is not necessarily dictated by romantic relationships and the sentimental value may vary too.

A Forever Friends teddy bear.

The owner of Aphrodite Malta in San Ġwann, which stocks Hallmark Forever Friends soft toy bears, once a staple Valentine’s Day gift, said she was surprised to note that customers were shopping for themselves.

Huggable teddy bears in particular have been popular gifts for decades, being a symbol of love and affection, while having a longer shelf life than flowers and chocolates. They have always been a great way to show that special someone how much they are truly loved and cared about.

That is why shop owner Eleonor Cini took a mental note when a woman came specifically to buy a romantic Forever Friends bear for herself.

“She told me she was getting married next year, so it had nothing to do with being single,” Cini said about the self-pampering act that could be accompanied by a growing feeling of self-sufficiency.

Are partners being sidelined as customers have come to her shop seeking Valentine’s gifts for their relatives, she asked, pointing out a purchase made for a sister.

Highlighting a lack of hype this year, she could not put her finger on the reason… and neither could she say that many were planning to put a ring on their lovers’ fingers either.

Her fashion outlet stocks jewellery too, but the sun may be setting on the days of men dropping in to buy jewellery for their wives.

Different dynamics in gifting could also be noticed by Sue Sultana, owner of Happy Baker, who maintained that chocolates were still very popular, together with flowers.

Heart cupcakes are all the rage at Valentine's. Seen here are Happy Baker treats.

But it was not necessarily people in a romantic relationship exchanging these treats. Seedy as it may sound, if it is not your boyfriend, it could be your boss… or your student.

Sultana said she was surprised to hear one customer ask for Valentine’s chocolates for her children’s teachers. And corporate companies – both foreign and local – seem to be going large on buying Valentine’s Day presents for all their staff, with orders rolling in not just from the gaming world, but also from law firms and other smaller local businesses.

It is mostly little treats – in big numbers, Sultana said, adding that it was the first time her bakery had introduced heart-shaped chocolates for the occasion, and it was a success.

Those who have been forgotten and left wanting today may well find a heart-shaped biscuit, or a little box of dark chocolates oozing salted caramel and crunchy hazelnuts, on their desk.

And if they do not get lucky through their employer, they could always just buy their own box of indulgence.

It’s always nice to get a card and a gift and feel loved

When it comes to more expensive gifts designed to make you heart skip a beat, do not hold your breath. It seems jewellery has not been a thing for a few years now.

Heir & Loom in Naxxar does not market Valentine’s Day anymore, maintaining there is no rush for jewellery purchases at this time of the year and this has been the trend for the past five or more.

“People do not really visit the boutique for Valentine’s gifts, and this is a very small market,” said director Mark Vassallo.

Once upon a time, it may have been the case, but Vassallo believes the occasion is now marked more through an evening out or a bunch of flowers.

His thoughts were seconded by another marketer in the field, who maintained high-end jewellery was not bought specifically for Valentine’s Day, unlike at Christmas and other times of the year. Consequently, the occasion was not a key focus from a marketing point of view.

“These customers are looking for that truly special occasion, like a birthday. They have different values and that is when they buy expensive jewellery – to mark a big moment and not for Valentine’s, which is considered commercial.”

Rows of soft toys on sale for Valentine’s. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Moreover, anyone investing in some serious jewellery does not need to wait for Cupid’s arrow to hit the spot, while the younger generations, who may be more into gifting, tend to have less spending power anyway.

Perfume retailers said fragrances were all the rage though and merited a marketing drive at this time of the year, while flowers as Valentine’s gifts are far from wilting away as well.

Over the years, gifts and cards on the main occasions, such as Mother’s Day, have been on the decline and Valentine’s is no exception, said a greeting cards distributor, who has his finger on the presents pulse.

“Having said that, Valentine’s cards are still stocked by retailers for the lucky ones who actually receive one. Let’s face it, it’s always nice to get a card and a gift and feel loved,” said the romantic at heart.