The Valletta mayor has filed a police report against the organisers of a burlesque show, complaining that the performance took place without a permit and just metres from a church.

Alfred Zammit also questioned whether Saturday’s event - titled Societease - which featured two scantily-clad women, could take place at a public place.

The six-minute performance was organised by the Valletta bar, Café Society, on the steps of St John’s Street, located metres from the Ta’ Ġiesu Church.

When contacted, Zammit said: “There is no way events like this should be happening on the street, let alone so close to a church. This doesn’t even happen in Paceville!”

He added: “Multiple times I heard that Holy Mass was disrupted due to the music and rowdiness from the street outside. Enough is enough.”

Zammit said he also filed the report due to his suspicion the event did not have a permit.

Mayor complains about use of public spaces

He said this is a result of a lax approach to public space applied during the pandemic.

“During COVID, more public space was used up by restaurants, bars and cafés. But this was a temporary measure for people to continue operating their businesses. Thankfully our circumstances have changed but it seems some places haven’t noticed that."

The mayor said he had two concrete solutions. One is applying signs on the ground which will outline the establishment’s official territory. And everything from tables and chairs to menu boards must remain in that zone.

Secondly, there needs to be enforcement by the police and the lands authority.

"These are the only ways forward," the Labour mayor said.

But the owner of Café Society, Jake Page, said he was not aware of any police report filed, insisted he has always complied with the law, and believed there was no need for a permit.

“We never meant to cause any offence. Café Society has always been a home for the burlesque, and we want to promote that community and art form. A key part of Valletta’s cultural history is that of Strada Stretta. We are trying to keep that authentic spirit alive in a modern and respectful manner,” he said.

Responding to the noise complaints, he noted: “We have previously been asked to lower music during mass and we always comply. We want to respect the community around us. But let’s not forget there is another bar between us and the church.”

Performer Undine La Verve added that burlesque is a respected art form that is performed in theatres all over the world.

“I understand it is not for everyone, but it is still art.”

'Turned into a brothel'

Members of the Facebook page, Residenti Beltin also had a lot to say on the event, with one going as far as to say that Valletta has “turned into a brothel”.

Maltese artist and proud Valletta resident Pawlu Mizzi wrote: “In the capital, a pervasive lack of understanding of our surrounding context and circumstances persists. Many investors in the capital appear ignorant of the community and its inherent values. It seems as though a capital city is automatically expected to be a sacrificial offering, always accommodating all forms of expression. Simultaneously, there is a glaring absence of modesty.”

RELATED STORIES 'A city is made by people, not hotels': Valletta residents oppose Evans project

Valletta residents have repeatedly complained about the excessive noise and occupation of public space by the many bars and restaurants, with many pointing fingers at the local council and the police for failing to take action.