The feast of St Paul Shipwrecked is being held in Valletta today, February 24.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will celebrate mass at the collegiate church of St Paul at 9.30am.

The traditional Marċ tas-Siegħa (1pm march), organised by the Għaqda tal-Pawlini with the participation of the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette, will start at 12.45pm.

Weather permitting, the religious procession with the statue of St Paul will be held at 5.30pm. It will be accompanied by the Soċjetà San Pawl Banda Konti Ruġġieru of Rabat together with the Għaqda Mużikali Beland of Żejtun.

The festa programme, prepared by the Għaqda tal-Pawlini together with the Collegiate Chapter of St Paul Shipwrecked of Valletta, kicked off on Wednesday with an evening of light music, organised by the Għaqda tal-Pawlini in collaboration with the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette in Republic Street.

On Thursday, the last day of the Triduum, there was a band march with the statue of St Paul from Republic Street, accompanied by the Għaqda Mużikali Sant’Elena of Birkirkara, and yesterday evening, a traditional march was to held with the participation of the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette.

The liturgical feast of St Paul falls annually on February 10 but this year's festivities were postponed due to its coinciding with carnival.