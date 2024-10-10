The Ta' Ġieżu Franciscan church in Valletta has restored two centuries-old bells and acquired four new ones thanks to funding from the Malta Tourism Authority.

The bells were inaugurated during a visit by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who underlined the historic importance of  Ta'Ġieżu Church as well as the melody of church bells around Grand Harbour.

The new bells were made by the Royal Eijsbouts Bellfoundry of The Netherlands, which also produced the big bell at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Olympic Games bell in London. 

