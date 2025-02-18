Ceramic jewellery is the theme of Valletta Contemporary’s first VC Creative Hub Workshop of 2025. Led by Martina Farrugia, the workshop will take place over two sessions on February 22 and March 1.

.Jewellery-making and ceramics come together in this beginner-friendly experience, where attendees will craft and glaze their own custom charms.

In the first session, participants will learn hand-building techniques to shape five unique clay charms. After the pieces are fired, the second session will focus on glazing and assembling the jewellery with materials such as yarn, thread and attachments.

This workshop is an opportunity for both seasoned creatives and beginners to engage with a new medium, complete a jewellery project, or simply enjoy an artistic experience in a collaborative space.

Since 2024, the VC Creative Hub has been an extension of Valletta Contemporary’s mission to educate and engage the public through contemporary art. By offering hands-on workshops across various disciplines, the initiative encourages creativity, skill-building and community engagement.

More workshops will be announced throughout the year.

The workshop will be held at Valletta Contemporary Gallery Shop, with a donation of €50 (€45 for members). Spaces are limited and registration is required. The donation supports the work of the Norbert Francis Attard Foundation and Martina Farrugia’s artistic practice.

Registration is required here. For more details on VC’s membership scheme, contact Maria at maria@vallettacontemporary.com.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesday till Saturday, from 2 till 7pm at 15, 16, 17, East Street, Valletta.