Umbrellas came out on Monday to protect against drizzling rain... and confetti. Photo: Matthew MirabelliUmbrellas came out on Monday to protect against drizzling rain... and confetti. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta on Monday celebrated the feast of the shipwreck of St Paul, one of the most important feasts in the local Catholic calendar.

Celebrations started with Pontifical Mass led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, followed by a traditional march by the La Vallette band along the main streets of Valletta in the early afternoon.

One restaurateur threw inflatable footballs at festa enthusiasts on Merchant Street. Photo: Matthew MirabelliOne restaurateur threw inflatable footballs at festa enthusiasts on Merchant Street. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A procession with the statue of St Paul and the saint's relic will kick off at 530pm and last till around 9.30pm.

Confetti thrown by festa enthusiasts from balconies onto passing band and pedestrians. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Confetti thrown by festa enthusiasts from balconies onto passing band and pedestrians. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

